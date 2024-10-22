India and China Reach Agreement to Ease Border Tension
India and China have reached an agreement to end their four-year military standoff in eastern Ladakh. Diplomatic and military channels have facilitated this resolution, enabling both armies to resume regular patrolling. Details remain sparse, but the disengagement includes areas like Galwan Valley and Pangong Lake.
China confirmed on Tuesday an agreement with India to resolve the longstanding military standoff in eastern Ladakh. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian stated that both nations have communicated effectively through diplomatic and military channels, leading to this resolution.
The disengagement follows prolonged negotiation efforts, allowing Indian and Chinese armies to resume patrolling the contested regions as previously done before tensions erupted in 2020. However, specific details about the disengagement plan remain undisclosed by both countries.
This announcement came as Chinese President Xi Jinping traveled to Russia for the BRICS summit, signaling a potential thaw in the strained bilateral ties following the violent Galwan Valley clash. Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar confirmed that disengagement in disputed areas is complete, offering hopes for normalized relations.
