Cash Seizure Sparks Controversy Ahead of Maharashtra Elections

In a surprising turn of events, the Income Tax department has begun probing the seizure of Rs 5 crore found in an SUV on the outskirts of Pune, raising eyebrows just before the Maharashtra assembly elections. The incident was brought to light on Tuesday by local police amid political chaos.

The opposition alleges this points to cash distribution by the ruling parties, accusing them of pre-election maneuvering. The Pune rural police confiscated the cash during a vehicle check near Khed-Shivapur toll plaza on the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway, with Rs 500 denomination notes being seized, according to Superintendent of Police, Pankaj Deshmukh.

While a contractor traveling in the vehicle claimed ownership of the cash, opposition leaders like Sena's Sanjay Raut allege greater malfeasance. Claims include the involvement of senior political figures and assertions that larger amounts of cash are in circulation, intensifying the scandal as the election date nears.

