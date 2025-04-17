Left Menu

Sanjay Raut Endorses Mamata's Allegations Against BJP Amid AI Technology Debate

Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP, backed West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's claim that BJP fueled violence in Murshidabad. Raut defended AI use in a Bal Thackeray video while criticizing Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and the state government's budget cuts in social schemes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 12:35 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 12:35 IST
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant development, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday threw his weight behind West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's allegation against the BJP, accusing the party of instigating violence in Murshidabad. The unrest erupted on April 11 during protests against the contentious Waqf (Amendment) Act, leading to casualties and property damage.

Addressing a press conference, Raut stated, 'I completely agree with Mamata Didi. Wherever the BJP fails to form a government, whether in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, or Bengal, they inadvertently sow discord. They've made it a pattern.' In a related issue, Raut defended the technology behind a video that showcased Shiv Sena's late founder Balasaheb Thackeray speaking via AI, asserting that such advancements are part of India's progress.

Raut also took a swipe at Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, labeling him a 'traitor,' a term first used by Balasaheb in describing a former party ally's defection. Furthermore, Raut criticized the incumbent Maharashtra government for budget cuts that affect women, farmers, and students, specifically targeting the Ladli Behan scheme.

(With inputs from agencies.)

