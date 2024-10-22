Saied's Second Term: A Call for Cultural Revolution

President Kais Saied of Tunisia secured a second term in office, commencing his tenure with a promise of a 'cultural revolution.' This comes despite widespread controversy over his administration's recent crackdowns and the arrests of political opponents.

Saied was re-elected with a significant majority, claiming 90.7% of the vote. In his inauguration speech, the 66-year-old former law professor outlined ambitions to address pressing national issues such as unemployment, terrorism, and corruption. He emphasized his vision for a nation where dignity is afforded to all citizens.

Saied's first term was marked by significant upheaval, including the suspension of parliament and overhaul of the constitution. Despite a commitment to freedoms, journalists faced restrictions covering the inauguration, drawing criticism from media watchdogs.

