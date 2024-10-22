Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Airstrikes and Rocket Barrages Amid Lebanon-Israel Conflict

Israeli airstrikes in Beirut damaged Lebanon's largest public hospital, killing over a dozen people. Hezbollah launched rockets at Israel ahead of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit. Blinken aims to end the Gaza war, release hostages, and aid Palestinians. Conflict has displaced millions and resulted in thousands of casualties.

Israeli airstrikes on Beirut have caused extensive damage, including the country's largest public hospital, resulting in more than a dozen fatalities, according to Lebanese health officials. The strikes come as Hezbollah fired rockets into central Israel, just before US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's scheduled arrival.

The Health Ministry of Lebanon reported 57 injuries amid the destruction of several buildings near the Rafik Hariri University Hospital on Beirut's southern outskirts. The Israeli military confirmed targeting a Hezbollah position but stated the hospital was not an intended target.

Meanwhile, the US is focused on resolving the ongoing war in Gaza. Blinken's agenda includes negotiating an end to hostilities, ensuring the release of hostages by Hamas, and improving conditions for Palestinian civilians. Israeli efforts to dismantle Hamas continue, following assaults that have impacted both Israeli and Palestinian civilians massively.

