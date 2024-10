Tensions Escalate: Israeli Airstrikes and Hezbollah Rocket Barrage

In a significant escalation, Israeli airstrikes leveled buildings in a bustling southern Beirut suburb, suspected of housing Hezbollah facilities. This attack, following a warning from the Israeli military, targeted an area near a park sheltering displaced families, yet caused no immediate casualties.

Amnesty International has condemned the strikes, suggesting they may breach international humanitarian law as financial institutions, if civilian, aren't legitimate military targets. Israel argues the struck bank funds attacks, increasing regional tensions with ongoing Iran-Israel hostilities.

Concurrently, Hezbollah retaliated by launching rockets into central Israel, escalating the conflict. The attack was part of broader military actions as Israel continues its campaign in Lebanon, compounding pressures and international scrutiny.

