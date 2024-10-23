North Korean Troops in Russia: A Brewing Geopolitical Storm

The international community is on edge as reports surface of North Korea dispatching troops to Russia. According to South Korean intelligence, 3,000 North Korean soldiers are being trained in military technology, including drones, potentially to be deployed in Ukraine.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin expressed serious concern, noting that such a move could have significant repercussions in both Europe and the Indo-Pacific region. While Russia and North Korea have denied the troop movements, NATO is alarmed at the possibility.

The geopolitical landscape is further complicated by a major defense agreement signed between North Korea and Russia, committing each to immediate military aid if attacked. South Korea is contemplating sending weapons to Ukraine in response, marking a potential shift in its foreign policy stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)