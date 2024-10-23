Expanding Horizons: BRICS Welcomes New Members Amid Global Challenges

In a landmark announcement at the 16th BRICS Summit, Chinese President Xi Jinping has declared the addition of five new members—Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE—to the influential global group.

Xi Jinping highlighted the importance of broadening the BRICS alliance by advocating for greater representation of the Global South in global governance dynamics.

The Chinese leader emphasized the need for reform in international financial systems, urging BRICS members to take the lead through the New Development Bank and foster sustainable growth and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)