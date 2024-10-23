Left Menu

Expanding Horizons: BRICS Welcomes New Members Amid Global Challenges

Chinese President Xi Jinping announced at the 16th BRICS Summit an expansion of the group with new members, including Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. Xi emphasized the need for BRICS to enhance global governance by advocating for the Global South and reforming the international financial system.

Updated: 23-10-2024 18:15 IST
In a landmark announcement at the 16th BRICS Summit, Chinese President Xi Jinping has declared the addition of five new members—Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE—to the influential global group.

Xi Jinping highlighted the importance of broadening the BRICS alliance by advocating for greater representation of the Global South in global governance dynamics.

The Chinese leader emphasized the need for reform in international financial systems, urging BRICS members to take the lead through the New Development Bank and foster sustainable growth and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

