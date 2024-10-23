Global Tensions Flare: A Summary of World Events

An increase in violence shook the Gaza Strip as Israeli strikes led to the deaths of 20 residents, exacerbating an existing humanitarian crisis. The escalating conflict has hampered a polio vaccination campaign, vital for children's health.

In Europe, Ukrainian soldiers scarred by the war are receiving reconstructive surgery. Meanwhile, tensions rise as North Korea is reportedly sending troops to Russia, with deployment expected to be completed by December.

U.S. foreign policy faces scrutiny after the Trump campaign accused the UK's Labour Party of influencing the upcoming presidential election. In Asia, diplomatic efforts continue as Indo-Chinese negotiations show signs of resolving past military disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)