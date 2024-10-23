UK Labour Row Over US Campaign: Volunteers Under Fire
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer addressed concerns over Labour Party members campaigning in the US for Kamala Harris. A social media post calling for volunteers sparked accusations of foreign interference by Trump. Starmer defended the volunteers' actions as legal and in their spare time.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has been forced to respond to accusations of foreign interference in the US presidential election. The allegations came after reports of Labour Party members volunteering in the US for Kamala Harris.
The controversy began with Labour's Sofia Patel publishing a now-deleted social media post appealing for volunteers to join her in campaigning across key battleground states. This sparked backlash from Republicans, but Starmer emphasized the legitimacy of the volunteers' actions under US law, highlighting that they offered their support in an unpaid capacity during their own time.
Despite the diplomatic stir, Starmer reassured reporters that his government would work with whichever candidate the American public elects. The prime minister also addressed concerns about future UK-US relations if Trump is elected. It remains clear that this involvement did not extend to any decision-making roles within the Harris campaign.
