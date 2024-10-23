Left Menu

Hemant Soren Accuses BJP of Political Manipulation in Jharkhand

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren accused the BJP of attempting to destabilize his government by allegedly buying JMM leaders after failing to intimidate him. He emphasized the upcoming elections as a battle between forces representing capitalists and those advocating for tribals, Dalits, and the poor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 23-10-2024 20:03 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 20:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand's Chief Minister Hemant Soren has leveled serious allegations against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing them of attempting to destabilize his government. Speaking at an election rally in Chaibasa, Soren claimed BJP's unsuccessful strategies included intimidating tactics and purchasing loyalty from his party members.

As the political climate heats up, Soren framed the forthcoming Jharkhand assembly elections as a struggle between capitalist interests and the representation of tribals, Dalits, and marginalized communities. His remarks hinted at former chief minister Champai Soren, who recently aligned with BJP, though he refrained from naming specific defectors.

The Chief Minister implored voters to remain vigilant, fearing efforts from BJP to skew election outcomes via manipulative measures. He reaffirmed his administration's commitment to social welfare, pledging financial empowerment if retained in power.

(With inputs from agencies.)

