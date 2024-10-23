Left Menu

Omar Abdullah Advocates Restoration of J&K's Statehood

Omar Abdullah, the newly elected Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi after a recent terror attack in Ganderbal. Abdullah's National Conference secured a victory in assembly polls. His cabinet passed a resolution urging the central government to restore J&K's statehood.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2024 20:32 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 20:32 IST
Omar Abdullah Advocates Restoration of J&K's Statehood
Omar Abdullah
  • Country:
  • India

Omar Abdullah, the newly minted Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, held discussions with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in a significant meeting in Delhi. This marks Abdullah's inaugural visit to the national capital following his recent election victory.

The talks were held amidst a backdrop of heightened tensions after a terror incident in the Gangangir area of Ganderbal district claimed the lives of seven individuals, including a doctor. The incident has highlighted the continuing challenges in the region.

Abdullah's party, the National Conference, secured a commanding lead in the local assembly elections. His administration quickly moved to pass a resolution urging the central government to restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, a key issue for regional identity and governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

 India
2
Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

 India
3
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
4
Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq's Path to Human Capital Recovery: Opportunities Amidst Challenges

Solar Water Pumping in Africa: Promise and Peril for Groundwater Ecosystems

Building Transit-Friendly Cities: The Key to Sustainable Urban Growth

Shaping the Future of Business: How the New B-READY Report Redefines Global Investment Climates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024