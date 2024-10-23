Omar Abdullah Advocates Restoration of J&K's Statehood

Omar Abdullah, the newly minted Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, held discussions with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in a significant meeting in Delhi. This marks Abdullah's inaugural visit to the national capital following his recent election victory.

The talks were held amidst a backdrop of heightened tensions after a terror incident in the Gangangir area of Ganderbal district claimed the lives of seven individuals, including a doctor. The incident has highlighted the continuing challenges in the region.

Abdullah's party, the National Conference, secured a commanding lead in the local assembly elections. His administration quickly moved to pass a resolution urging the central government to restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, a key issue for regional identity and governance.

