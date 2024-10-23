Priyanka Gandhi Vadra: Debut in Wayanad Bypoll Amidst Spectacle
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra began her electoral journey by filing her nomination for the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll, supported by her family, including brother Rahul Gandhi. She expressed gratitude to the people of Wayanad for their support and pledged to represent their interests. Her campaign emphasizes unity against divisive politics.
- Country:
- India
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra marked her entry into the electoral fray by filing her nomination for the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll. Accompanied by Congress stalwarts, including her family, she took part in a large roadshow in Kalpetta, drawing significant public support.
In her address, Priyanka voiced gratitude towards the people of Wayanad for supporting Rahul Gandhi in challenging times. She emphasized her commitment to representing their interests and challenged divisive politics perpetuated by the ruling government.
Rahul Gandhi, expressing confidence in his sister, reminded the people of their enduring bond with his family. Priyanka, who declared assets over Rs 12 crore, aims to continue the political legacy in Wayanad, left by Rahul Gandhi.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Makes Electoral Debut in Wayanad
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to Make Electoral Debut from Wayanad
Priyanka Gandhi Makes Electoral Debut in Wayanad: Congress Gears Up for Crucial Battle
Sreejaya Chavan Aims for Electoral Debut in Bhokar Amidst Maratha Reservation Controversy
Priyanka Gandhi's Grand Electoral Debut in Wayanad By-Election