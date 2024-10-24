BJP Criticizes Gandhi Dynasty, Alleges Fraud in Poll Affidavit

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a sharp attack on the Gandhi family on Thursday, condemning Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's candidacy from Wayanad as a triumph of nepotism and a defeat for meritocracy.

In a press conference at the BJP headquarters, national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia accused Priyanka Gandhi of misrepresenting her wealth in her poll affidavit and claimed the Gandhi family disrespected Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge by excluding him during her nomination filing.

Bhatia further alleged that Priyanka Gandhi has failed in her political duties but continues to be promoted, citing her record in Uttar Pradesh elections. He questioned the Congress's commitment to merit-based leadership with its continued support of dynastic candidates.

