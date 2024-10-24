Left Menu

BJP Criticizes Gandhi Dynasty, Alleges Fraud in Poll Affidavit

The BJP accused Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of perpetuating dynastic politics with her Wayanad nomination, criticizing asset discrepancies in her poll affidavit and labeling it a reflection of corruption. They also claimed the Congress snubbed its leader Mallikarjun Kharge. The party called it a victory of nepotism over merit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2024 13:09 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 13:09 IST
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a sharp attack on the Gandhi family on Thursday, condemning Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's candidacy from Wayanad as a triumph of nepotism and a defeat for meritocracy.

In a press conference at the BJP headquarters, national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia accused Priyanka Gandhi of misrepresenting her wealth in her poll affidavit and claimed the Gandhi family disrespected Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge by excluding him during her nomination filing.

Bhatia further alleged that Priyanka Gandhi has failed in her political duties but continues to be promoted, citing her record in Uttar Pradesh elections. He questioned the Congress's commitment to merit-based leadership with its continued support of dynastic candidates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

