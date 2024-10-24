Nepotism Controversy: Priyanka Gandhi's Wayanad Bid Sparks Political Tensions

The candidacy of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-elections has ignited a fresh political controversy, as leaders across party lines critique her entry. JD(U) leader Neeraj Kumar voiced allegations of nepotism, asserting that the Gandhi family assumes a leadership monopoly within Congress.

Adding fuel to the fire, RJD leader Mrityunjay Tiwari countered Kumar's remarks, suggesting critics should reflect on their own practices instead. Meanwhile, tensions escalated when BJP claimed that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge was sidelined during Priyanka's nomination, raising questions about Dalit representation in the party.

During the nomination filing at Kalpetta, Priyanka was accompanied by her brother, Rahul Gandhi. The siblings addressed supporters at a rally, with Priyanka expressing gratitude to the people of Wayanad. The by-election for the seat, vacated by Rahul Gandhi, is set for November 13.

(With inputs from agencies.)