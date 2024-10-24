Left Menu

Nepotism Controversy: Priyanka Gandhi's Wayanad Bid Sparks Political Tensions

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's candidacy for the Wayanad by-elections has sparked political tensions, with JD(U) leader Neeraj Kumar criticizing her move as nepotism. RJD leader Mrityunjay Tiwari and BJP members have also commented, highlighting the alleged marginalization of Dalit leaders within Congress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2024 13:35 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 13:35 IST
Nepotism Controversy: Priyanka Gandhi's Wayanad Bid Sparks Political Tensions
JD(U) leader Neeraj Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The candidacy of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-elections has ignited a fresh political controversy, as leaders across party lines critique her entry. JD(U) leader Neeraj Kumar voiced allegations of nepotism, asserting that the Gandhi family assumes a leadership monopoly within Congress.

Adding fuel to the fire, RJD leader Mrityunjay Tiwari countered Kumar's remarks, suggesting critics should reflect on their own practices instead. Meanwhile, tensions escalated when BJP claimed that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge was sidelined during Priyanka's nomination, raising questions about Dalit representation in the party.

During the nomination filing at Kalpetta, Priyanka was accompanied by her brother, Rahul Gandhi. The siblings addressed supporters at a rally, with Priyanka expressing gratitude to the people of Wayanad. The by-election for the seat, vacated by Rahul Gandhi, is set for November 13.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Airstrikes Follow Deadly Attack: A Clash with Kurdish Militants

Turkish Airstrikes Follow Deadly Attack: A Clash with Kurdish Militants

 Turkey
2
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
3
BJP MPs Demand Suspension of TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Over Alleged Violence

BJP MPs Demand Suspension of TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Over Alleged Violence

 India
4
Xi and Modi: Renewing Ties Amid Diplomatic Challenges

Xi and Modi: Renewing Ties Amid Diplomatic Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Gender Gap: How Social Protection Programs Drive Equality and Economic Empowerment

Comprehensive Care for Every Child: WHO and UNICEF's Guide to Scheduled Health Visits

Surviving the Price Crisis: How Rising Costs Are Deepening Poverty in Cote d'Ivoire

Transforming Global Trade: The Role of Port Community Systems in Modern Logistics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024