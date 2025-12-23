Left Menu

Congress's Call for Unity Amid BJP Allegations in Maharashtra

Maharashtra Congress President Harshwardhan Sapkal criticized CM Devendra Fadnavis for allegedly failing on multiple promises, such as forming a separate Vidarbha. Accusing the BJP of divisive politics, Sapkal positioned Congress as united and urged voters in Dhule to support Congress in upcoming municipal elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhule | Updated: 23-12-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 18:47 IST
Maharashtra Congress President Harshwardhan Sapkal lashed out at Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday, accusing him of not fulfilling his pre-election promises. Sapkal's remarks came as he criticized Fadnavis for making 'tall claims', including forming a separate Vidarbha and distancing from the NCP, but failing to deliver.

The Congress leader alleged that the ruling BJP is engaging in divisive politics while emphasizing his party's commitment to unity. Addressing a public meeting in Dhule, where municipal elections are slated for next month, Sapkal noted that CM Fadnavis had not honored his commitments on issues like farmers' loan waivers and financial aid for women.

Sapkal further claimed that the BJP lacks a historical role in India's freedom movement, contrasting it with the Congress's legacy of unity. He called upon voters in Dhule to support Congress, reminding them of the party's success in both the Lok Sabha and municipal polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

