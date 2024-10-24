CPI(M) Announces Candidates for Jharkhand Assembly Amidst Strategic Political Alignments

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) unveiled its slate of candidates for the forthcoming Jharkhand assembly elections on Wednesday, listing nine individuals who will contest in key constituencies. These include Tamar, Baharagora, and Mandar, with an emphasis on segments reserved for Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Castes.

Among the candidates are Suresh Munda for Tamar and Sapan Mahato for Baharagora. The announcement follows the Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha's release of its contenders. Concurrently, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's Kalpana Soren secured her nomination from Gandey, solidifying her grasp on a critical constituency following a substantial by-election victory earlier this year.

As election fever grips Jharkhand, allied forces solidify positions. The JMM released its initial roster featuring 35 candidates, with CM Hemant Soren targeting the Barhait seat. Meanwhile, the RJD resolved seat-sharing disputes, and BJP introduced its own 66-candidate list as the state's electoral arena heats up ahead of November's two-phase vote.

(With inputs from agencies.)