BJP Leader Slams JMM Government for Dalit Rights Neglect

Amar Kumar Bauri, a BJP leader, accused the JMM government of marginalizing Dalits in Jharkhand for political gain. He warned of potential protests if rights are not granted. Bauri criticized the reduction of SC-reserved wards in local elections and accused the government of neglecting Scheduled Castes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 21:32 IST
BJP Leader Slams JMM Government for Dalit Rights Neglect
BJP leader Amar Kumar Bauri, Ranchi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid rising political tensions, BJP leader Amar Kumar Bauri launched a vehement attack on the JMM government, accusing it of sidelining Dalits in Jharkhand for political advantage. In a press conference, Bauri accused the state government of treating Dalits as second-class citizens, warning of massive protests if their rights remain unaddressed.

Highlighting unfulfilled promises, Bauri claimed the Hemant Soren government, now six years in power, failed to tackle key issues like water, land, and forests. He argued that under this regime, Dalits endure worse conditions than tribals, despite recent governmental initiatives benefiting other communities.

Bauri further accused the administration of impeding local body elections, reducing wards reserved for Scheduled Castes, and reneging on reservation promises, a charge he says strips SC citizens of their rightful entitlements for the government's own gain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

