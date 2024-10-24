BJP Targets Safety and Corruption in Jharkhand Election Campaign
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan criticized the Jharkhand government, accusing it of failing to protect women and neglecting youth needs. BJP announced candidates for the upcoming elections, with former Chief Minister Champai Soren among them. The elections will see BJP and allies opposing the JMM-Congress alliance.
Union Minister and BJP's election strategist for Jharkhand, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, launched a scathing attack on the Hemant Soren-led state government, raising concerns about the safety of women. Chouhan alleged that the administration has ignored the needs of the youth, women, and the broader public.
Addressing a gathering at Morabadi Ground in Ranchi, Chouhan proclaimed, "The daughters of this state are unsafe, and the government remains inactive. The public will soon remove this corrupt administration. Paper leak incidents are rampant, and the BJP is committed to addressing these issues. Once in power, we pledge job opportunities for the youth and protection for women."
The BJP has announced the first list of 66 candidates for the state's Assembly elections, with notable figures such as Babulal Marandi and Champai Soren contesting key seats. Collaborating with AJSU, JD-U, and LJP, the BJP will face the JMM-Congress alliance in elections scheduled for November 13 and 20, with results on November 23.
