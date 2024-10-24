Chouhan Slams Jharkhand Government: A 'Storm of Corruption' Alleged

Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party's election strategist for Jharkhand, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, launched a fierce attack on the Hemant Soren-led state government, alleging rampant corruption. The BJP veteran also highlighted security concerns for women under the current administration.

Addressing the media, Chouhan commented, "While we can address natural disasters like cyclone 'Dana', the persistent storm of corruption plaguing Jharkhand for half a decade has jeopardized the state. Women face insecurity under this regime," he asserted. Chouhan further accused the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Congress coalition of being a greater threat than natural calamities.

He elaborated, asserting that "Corruption is at its zenith, symbolizing the foremost evil here. The JMM and Congress coalition surpasses any cyclone in its destructive capacity. Overcoming this challenge necessitates the removal of the Hemant Soren government and supporting the BJP-NDA in the forthcoming elections." Chouhan also addressed the issue of repeated examination paper leaks, pledging that a BJP-led government would prioritize employment for the youth and act decisively against those responsible for such malpractices.

(With inputs from agencies.)