Frelimo's Dominant Victory: Chapo Secures Presidential Triumph

Daniel Chapo, representing Mozambique's ruling party Frelimo, has emerged victorious in the country's recent presidential election, according to results announced by the electoral commission.

Chapo secured approximately 70% of the total national vote. Meanwhile, independent contender Venancio Mondlane captured 20% of the votes.

Frelimo, in power since Mozambique's liberation from Portuguese rule in 1975, has frequently faced accusations of election manipulation—allegations that the party continues to refute.

(With inputs from agencies.)