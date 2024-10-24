Frelimo's Dominant Victory: Chapo Secures Presidential Triumph
Daniel Chapo of Frelimo wins Mozambique's presidential election with 70% of the vote, defeating independent candidate Venancio Mondlane. Frelimo, ruling since 1975, faces allegations of election rigging, which it denies.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2024 20:02 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 20:02 IST
Daniel Chapo, representing Mozambique's ruling party Frelimo, has emerged victorious in the country's recent presidential election, according to results announced by the electoral commission.
Chapo secured approximately 70% of the total national vote. Meanwhile, independent contender Venancio Mondlane captured 20% of the votes.
Frelimo, in power since Mozambique's liberation from Portuguese rule in 1975, has frequently faced accusations of election manipulation—allegations that the party continues to refute.
(With inputs from agencies.)
