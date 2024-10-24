Left Menu

Frelimo's Dominant Victory: Chapo Secures Presidential Triumph

Daniel Chapo of Frelimo wins Mozambique's presidential election with 70% of the vote, defeating independent candidate Venancio Mondlane. Frelimo, ruling since 1975, faces allegations of election rigging, which it denies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2024 20:02 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 20:02 IST
Frelimo's Dominant Victory: Chapo Secures Presidential Triumph

Daniel Chapo, representing Mozambique's ruling party Frelimo, has emerged victorious in the country's recent presidential election, according to results announced by the electoral commission.

Chapo secured approximately 70% of the total national vote. Meanwhile, independent contender Venancio Mondlane captured 20% of the votes.

Frelimo, in power since Mozambique's liberation from Portuguese rule in 1975, has frequently faced accusations of election manipulation—allegations that the party continues to refute.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Health and Risks: What You Should Know About Fish Consumption

Combatting the Ancient Threat: WHO’s Updated Guidelines for Plague Control

Romania’s Offshore Wind Energy Revolution: A Path to Sustainability

Maldives Faces Economic Rebound Amidst Debt and Climate Challenges

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024