Beyoncé to Headline Kamala Harris Event in Texas

In a major move, superstar singer Beyoncé is set to join Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Kamala Harris for an event in Houston on Friday, according to sources revealed to Reuters.

Harris's visit to Texas, traditionally a Republican bastion, aims to bolster support for Democratic Senate candidate Colin Allred. Allred is trailing incumbent Republican Ted Cruz, according to polls, and a focus of the event will be reproductive rights.

The Washington Post initially reported Beyoncé's involvement, and one source indicated that she is expected to perform, potentially drawing an audience that could energize and amplify the Democratic message.

