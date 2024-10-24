Congress Unveils First Candidate List for Maharashtra Assembly Polls

The Congress party has revealed its initial list of candidates for the Maharashtra Assembly election, including notable figures like Nana Patole, the state unit chief, and Prithviraj Chavan, a former chief minister. The list, unveiled on Thursday, comprises 48 candidates vying for crucial constituencies.

The opposition's strategy includes retaining 25 sitting members of the legislative assembly, and notable entries such as Amit Deshmukh and Dheeraj Deshmukh, sons of the late Vilasrao Deshmukh, reflect the party's strategic selections. Meanwhile, the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition, which includes Congress, NCP, and Shiv Sena (UBT), is negotiating the allocation of remaining seats.

As the election draws near, Congress is setting up a battle against the ruling Mahayuti composed of Shiv Sena's Shinde faction, BJP, and Ajit Pawar's NCP. Scheduled for November 20, the elections will see results counted on November 23, determining the composition of the 288-member legislative assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)