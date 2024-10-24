Left Menu

Congress Unveils First Candidate List for Maharashtra Assembly Polls

The Congress party announced its first list of 48 candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections, featuring key figures such as state chief Nana Patole and former CM Prithviraj Chavan. The party aims to challenge the ruling Mahayuti alliance, with elections scheduled for November 20.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newdelhi/Mumbai | Updated: 24-10-2024 22:12 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 22:12 IST
Congress Unveils First Candidate List for Maharashtra Assembly Polls
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party has revealed its initial list of candidates for the Maharashtra Assembly election, including notable figures like Nana Patole, the state unit chief, and Prithviraj Chavan, a former chief minister. The list, unveiled on Thursday, comprises 48 candidates vying for crucial constituencies.

The opposition's strategy includes retaining 25 sitting members of the legislative assembly, and notable entries such as Amit Deshmukh and Dheeraj Deshmukh, sons of the late Vilasrao Deshmukh, reflect the party's strategic selections. Meanwhile, the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition, which includes Congress, NCP, and Shiv Sena (UBT), is negotiating the allocation of remaining seats.

As the election draws near, Congress is setting up a battle against the ruling Mahayuti composed of Shiv Sena's Shinde faction, BJP, and Ajit Pawar's NCP. Scheduled for November 20, the elections will see results counted on November 23, determining the composition of the 288-member legislative assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Health and Risks: What You Should Know About Fish Consumption

Combatting the Ancient Threat: WHO’s Updated Guidelines for Plague Control

Romania’s Offshore Wind Energy Revolution: A Path to Sustainability

Maldives Faces Economic Rebound Amidst Debt and Climate Challenges

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024