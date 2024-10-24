Haryana BJP Prepares for New Legislative Term Ahead of Oath Ceremony
The Haryana BJP Legislature Party met ahead of the MLAs' oath-taking ceremony. Discussions centered on development and a 100-day work plan. Newly elected members will be sworn in on October 25, with Congress leader Raghuvir Singh Kadian as Pro-Tem Speaker. Election results saw BJP retain power with 48 seats.
On Thursday evening, the Haryana BJP Legislature Party convened a meeting in anticipation of the newly elected MLAs' oath-taking ceremony set for the following day.
Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini hosted the legislators at his residence, where discussions primarily focused on advancing development in the state.
Shakti Rani Sharma, MLA from Kalka, informed reporters that strategies for the first 100 days were outlined. The state is gearing up for the swearing-in of its new assembly members on October 25, with veteran Congress leader Raghuvir Singh Kadian presiding as the Pro-Tem Speaker, administering the oaths.
