Arrest Made After Phoenix Mailbox Fire Damages Ballots

An arrest was made following an incident where a mailbox was set on fire in Phoenix, Arizona, damaging several electoral ballots, officials reported on Thursday.

The Phoenix Fire Department stated that an unidentified individual ignited a fire inside a drive-up collection mailbox at a U.S. Post Office. Firefighters, responding promptly, managed to open the box and extinguish the blaze.

While the exact number of damaged ballots remains unspecified, ABC15 indicated that approximately 20 ballots have been affected. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is investigating any reports regarding compromised political or electoral mail, committing significant federal resources to the investigation.

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego confirmed ongoing communication with local and federal law enforcement, emphasizing the importance of securing the electoral process in Arizona, a key battleground state for the upcoming tide-turning election.

