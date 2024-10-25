Swing State Legal Battles: The Road to November 5th

The U.S. presidential race between Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump is riddled with legal challenges regarding the voting process, stretching beyond Election Day on November 5th.

Significant electoral disputes are taking place in critical swing states that control 94 of the 270 Electoral College votes needed for victory. In Arizona, laws preventing dual registration remain active, with court rulings affecting voter registration efforts. Georgia sees court intervention halting rules that could impede vote counting.

In Michigan, attempts to alter rules for election challengers failed in court, while issues over absentee ballot handling continue. Nevada's court disputes over voter verification are ongoing. Legal battles in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin focus on mail-in ballot procedures and could lead to delays in result announcements.

