Trudeau Vows to Lead Liberals in Next Election Amid Internal Pressure

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau remains resolute in his decision to lead the Liberal Party into the next election, brushing aside a plea from several members to stand down. The announcement comes in light of recent criticisms and internal conflict within the party.

Trudeau's unwavering stance was reaffirmed following a prolonged meeting with Liberal MPs, during which more than 20 law-makers expressed concerns over his leadership. However, Trudeau emphasized both his right and intent to continue as head, asserting the importance of the ongoing "robust conversations" for the party's future.

The move follows issues within the party, including losses in traditional strongholds and a drop in popularity against opposition parties. Despite internal tensions, the Liberal Party still requires the cooperation of other Parliament parties to maintain its position until the federal election, speculated to occur between this fall and next October.

(With inputs from agencies.)