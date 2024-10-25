Left Menu

Senate Leaders Call for Special Counsel to Probe Kushner's Saudi Ties

U.S. lawmakers urge the Attorney General to appoint a special counsel to investigate Jared Kushner's ties with Saudi Arabia. The request follows a report of Kushner's alleged influence on U.S.-Saudi relations after serving as Trump's advisor. Kushner denies any wrongdoing, calling the demands political stunts.

Updated: 25-10-2024 03:46 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 03:46 IST
The Democratic chair of the Senate Finance Committee and a leading congressman have requested a special counsel from the U.S. attorney general. They aim to investigate Jared Kushner, son-in-law of former President Donald Trump, for potentially acting as an unregistered foreign agent for Saudi Arabia, according to a letter addressed to the attorney general.

The correspondence, penned by Senator Ron Wyden and Representative Jamie Raskin, references an Oct. 4 Reuters report that highlights Kushner's involvement in U.S.-Saudi diplomacy discussions. The letter expresses concern that Kushner might be influencing U.S. policy while retaining financial ties with Saudi Arabia.

Kushner has refuted the allegations, referring to the requests as "silly political stunts." Affinity Partners' Chief Legal Officer labeled the demands as politically motivated, while the Justice Department has confirmed receipt of the letter but withheld further comment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

