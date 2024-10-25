Elon Musk's Political Influence: A $44 Million Boost to Trump's Campaign

Elon Musk intensified his support for Donald Trump's campaign by donating $44 million to his pro-Trump political action committee (PAC) during the first half of October, according to federal disclosures released on Thursday. This adds to Musk's previous $75 million contribution over the last three months.

America PAC, a group focused on mobilizing voters in key battleground states, reported spending $47 million during the same period. The Trump campaign relies heavily on such outside groups to reach voters, with the super PAC founded by Musk playing a crucial role in what is shaping up to be a closely contested election between Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris.

In other developments, Trump's campaign reported spending $88 million on advertisements in early October, leaving it with $36 million for the remainder of the campaign. In contrast, the Harris campaign, which has outpaced Trump in fundraising, spent $130 million on ads and accumulated $119 million in financial resources by mid-October.

(With inputs from agencies.)