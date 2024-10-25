Tight Presidential Race and Political Maneuvering Define U.S. Headlines

Nearing the decisive U.S. presidential election on November 5, the tight race between Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump might not conclude with immediate results. Early returns could skew public perception, as mail-in ballots and other votes yet to be counted could change the landscape significantly in subsequent days.

In an escalation of political tensions, Missouri's Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced an investigation into Google, accusing the tech giant of censoring conservative speech. Google, however, has categorically denied such allegations as unfounded and misleading.

The complex political terrain is further highlighted by endorsements and strategic campaigning. Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are energetically mobilizing support, tackling key issues like immigration, climate policy intricacies, and the contentious abortion debate, as seen in pivotal states like Georgia and Texas.

(With inputs from agencies.)