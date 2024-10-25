Left Menu

Scandal in Spain: Politician Accused Amidst Coalition Turmoil

Inigo Errejon, a key figure in Spain's Sumar alliance, has resigned amid allegations of sexual abuse. The accusations were made public via social media and furthered by actress Elisa Mouliaa. The situation strains Spain's fragile coalition government, reminiscent of past scandals over gender-based power abuses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-10-2024 19:21 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 19:21 IST
Scandal in Spain: Politician Accused Amidst Coalition Turmoil

Inigo Errejon, a prominent member of Spain's minority government, has stepped down from his political role following allegations of sexual misconduct. The news comes as a significant setback for the already fragile coalition.

Accusations surfaced on social media earlier this week, describing psychological abuse and inappropriate behavior by a notable Madrid-based politician. Actress Elisa Mouliaa confirmed these allegations, claiming she was a victim of Errejon's actions.

As the scandal unfolds, the Spanish government faces increased pressures in the wake of prior instances of alleged gender-based abuses, affecting both the nation's politics and its stance on feminism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024