Scandal in Spain: Politician Accused Amidst Coalition Turmoil

Inigo Errejon, a prominent member of Spain's minority government, has stepped down from his political role following allegations of sexual misconduct. The news comes as a significant setback for the already fragile coalition.

Accusations surfaced on social media earlier this week, describing psychological abuse and inappropriate behavior by a notable Madrid-based politician. Actress Elisa Mouliaa confirmed these allegations, claiming she was a victim of Errejon's actions.

As the scandal unfolds, the Spanish government faces increased pressures in the wake of prior instances of alleged gender-based abuses, affecting both the nation's politics and its stance on feminism.

