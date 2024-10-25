Scandal in Spain: Politician Accused Amidst Coalition Turmoil
Inigo Errejon, a key figure in Spain's Sumar alliance, has resigned amid allegations of sexual abuse. The accusations were made public via social media and furthered by actress Elisa Mouliaa. The situation strains Spain's fragile coalition government, reminiscent of past scandals over gender-based power abuses.
Inigo Errejon, a prominent member of Spain's minority government, has stepped down from his political role following allegations of sexual misconduct. The news comes as a significant setback for the already fragile coalition.
Accusations surfaced on social media earlier this week, describing psychological abuse and inappropriate behavior by a notable Madrid-based politician. Actress Elisa Mouliaa confirmed these allegations, claiming she was a victim of Errejon's actions.
As the scandal unfolds, the Spanish government faces increased pressures in the wake of prior instances of alleged gender-based abuses, affecting both the nation's politics and its stance on feminism.
