Kamala Harris Leverages BeyHive in 2024 Campaign
Vice President Kamala Harris joins forces with Beyonce at a Houston rally to energize voters for the 2024 elections. The event emphasizes abortion rights, attracting Black and younger voters. Harris uses Beyonce's influence to rally support against a tight race with former President Donald Trump.
Vice President Kamala Harris is turning to the star power of Beyonce to invigorate her 2024 presidential campaign. The renowned singer is set to headline a rally in Houston, a strategic move aimed at energizing young and Black voters amid Harris' challenging race against former President Donald Trump.
The event will be hosted at Shell Energy Stadium, an usual venue for Houston's Major League Soccer events, with a capacity to welcome large crowds. Attendees, required to register for free tickets, will have access to the rally that opens its doors in the afternoon.
Beyonce's substantial following, particularly on Instagram, provides a valuable platform for Harris to highlight her campaign themes, including abortion rights. In Texas, which recently enacted stringent abortion laws, Harris aims to emphasize the importance of these rights, with local Democratic candidates also seeking to capitalize on the momentum.
(With inputs from agencies.)
