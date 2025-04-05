IPL Clash: Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals

In a thrilling IPL encounter, the Punjab Kings, led by captain Shreyas Iyer, decided to bowl first after winning the toss against the Rajasthan Royals. The match, held at Mullanpur on Saturday, marked an important clash in the IPL series.

The Punjab Kings have chosen to retain their playing eleven from the previous match, indicating faith in their squad's current form and capabilities. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals witnessed a significant change with the return of Sanju Samson as captain, replacing Riyan Parag.

In the wake of pacer Tushar Deshpande's absence due to a niggle, the Royals brought in Yudhvir Singh to fill the gap. The lineup changes are expected to add a dynamic edge to the ongoing IPL season, as both teams vie for supremacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)