Forensic Science: A Crucial Justice Pillar in Complex Crime Landscape

As crime patterns grow more intricate and legislative reforms redefine the legal landscape, forensic science stands as a critical element of the justice system, according to a senior official from the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) Goa Campus, on Saturday.

The official made these remarks during a two-day national workshop on 'Forensic and Technology in New Criminal Laws,' co-organized by India International University of Legal Education and Research (IIULER), Goa, and NFSU Goa Campus.

The concluded conference featured expert talks, state-of-the-art forensic tool exhibitions, and crime scene management competitions. Participants, including police officers, lawyers, and students, received hands-on training in advanced forensic methodologies, digital evidence management, and crime scene reconstruction.

