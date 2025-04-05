Forensic Science: A Crucial Justice Pillar in Complex Crime Landscape
The National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) Goa Campus highlighted the growing importance of forensic science in justice. A national workshop addressed its role in complex crime and new laws, enabling participants to explore advanced forensic methodologies and digital forensics for improved criminal investigations.
As crime patterns grow more intricate and legislative reforms redefine the legal landscape, forensic science stands as a critical element of the justice system, according to a senior official from the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) Goa Campus, on Saturday.
The official made these remarks during a two-day national workshop on 'Forensic and Technology in New Criminal Laws,' co-organized by India International University of Legal Education and Research (IIULER), Goa, and NFSU Goa Campus.
The concluded conference featured expert talks, state-of-the-art forensic tool exhibitions, and crime scene management competitions. Participants, including police officers, lawyers, and students, received hands-on training in advanced forensic methodologies, digital evidence management, and crime scene reconstruction.
