Left Menu

Sunil Soni: BJP's Hopeful Contender for Raipur City South's Bypoll

Sunil Soni, BJP's candidate for the Raipur City South assembly seat bypoll in Chhattisgarh, submitted his nomination papers for the November 13 vote. BJP leaders, including CM Vishnu Deo Sai, supported him during the nomination rally. Soni faces competition from Congress' Aksh Sharma.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 25-10-2024 21:36 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 21:36 IST
Sunil Soni: BJP's Hopeful Contender for Raipur City South's Bypoll
  • Country:
  • India

Sunil Soni, the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) candidate, officially entered the race for the Raipur City South assembly seat by filing his nomination papers on Friday, ahead of the November 13 bypoll.

The nomination process, attended by prominent party figures including Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and state BJP chief Kiran Singh Deo, underscores the party's longstanding dominance in the constituency, with the seat having been held by BJP's Brijmohan Agrawal for 35 years.

Soni is set to challenge Aksh Sharma from Congress, amid a tightly contested race involving 46 candidates, with officials preparing 253 polling booths and significant security measures to ensure a smooth election process for the constituency's 2,70,936 voters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

 Global
2
Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

 Global
3
Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

 Global
4
Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024