Sunil Soni: BJP's Hopeful Contender for Raipur City South's Bypoll

Sunil Soni, the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) candidate, officially entered the race for the Raipur City South assembly seat by filing his nomination papers on Friday, ahead of the November 13 bypoll.

The nomination process, attended by prominent party figures including Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and state BJP chief Kiran Singh Deo, underscores the party's longstanding dominance in the constituency, with the seat having been held by BJP's Brijmohan Agrawal for 35 years.

Soni is set to challenge Aksh Sharma from Congress, amid a tightly contested race involving 46 candidates, with officials preparing 253 polling booths and significant security measures to ensure a smooth election process for the constituency's 2,70,936 voters.

