Controversial Journalist Mech Dara Released on Bail Amid Global Scrutiny

Renowned Cambodian journalist Mech Dara, known for his investigative work on corruption and human trafficking, was released on bail after facing charges of inciting social unrest. His initial arrest sparked concerns from international human rights organizations and the U.S. government.

Dara was held in pre-trial detention since October 1, accused of posting provocative and false messages regarding a sacred mountain quarry. His release comes after a public apology and significant diplomatic advocacy.

The U.S. State Department and aid officials rallied for his freedom, emphasizing their support for a swift and just resolution. Dara's case highlights ongoing discussions about press freedom and human rights in Cambodia.

(With inputs from agencies.)