Left Menu

Controversial Journalist Mech Dara Released on Bail Amid Global Scrutiny

Mech Dara, a Cambodian journalist recognized for exposing corruption, was released on bail after being arrested for inciting unrest. His detention raised international concern, and he issued an apology for his controversial posts. The U.S. and other entities advocated for his release, emphasizing a need for fair resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-10-2024 02:50 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 02:50 IST
Controversial Journalist Mech Dara Released on Bail Amid Global Scrutiny
journalist

Renowned Cambodian journalist Mech Dara, known for his investigative work on corruption and human trafficking, was released on bail after facing charges of inciting social unrest. His initial arrest sparked concerns from international human rights organizations and the U.S. government.

Dara was held in pre-trial detention since October 1, accused of posting provocative and false messages regarding a sacred mountain quarry. His release comes after a public apology and significant diplomatic advocacy.

The U.S. State Department and aid officials rallied for his freedom, emphasizing their support for a swift and just resolution. Dara's case highlights ongoing discussions about press freedom and human rights in Cambodia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

 Global
2
Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

 Global
3
Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

 Global
4
Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024