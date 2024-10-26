Left Menu

Court Ruling Puts Mississippi Mail-In Balloting in Legal Limbo

A U.S. appeals court has ruled against counting mail-in ballots received post-Election Day, impacting several states. The ruling adds another layer to the ongoing legal battles over voting rights, and is expected to potentially escalate to the U.S. Supreme Court. The decision is aligned with Republican skepticism toward mail-in voting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-10-2024 04:34 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 04:34 IST
A U.S. appeals court ruled Friday that counting mail-in ballots received after Election Day is illegal, impacting Mississippi's five-day grace period. This conservative-led decision highlights rising tensions over mail-in voting in roughly 20 states and may prompt another U.S. Supreme Court showdown.

The panel did not alter Mississippi's procedures immediately, leaving lower courts to decide the next steps. This comes amid the upcoming Nov. 5 election involving Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican former President Donald Trump.

Republicans, skeptical of mail-in ballots, hailed the decision. Mississippi's Republican Attorney General Lynn Fitch respected the ruling and anticipates further proceedings. The decision primarily affects states under the 5th Circuit's jurisdiction, including Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana.

(With inputs from agencies.)

