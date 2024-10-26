Court Ruling Puts Mississippi Mail-In Balloting in Legal Limbo

A U.S. appeals court ruled Friday that counting mail-in ballots received after Election Day is illegal, impacting Mississippi's five-day grace period. This conservative-led decision highlights rising tensions over mail-in voting in roughly 20 states and may prompt another U.S. Supreme Court showdown.

The panel did not alter Mississippi's procedures immediately, leaving lower courts to decide the next steps. This comes amid the upcoming Nov. 5 election involving Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican former President Donald Trump.

Republicans, skeptical of mail-in ballots, hailed the decision. Mississippi's Republican Attorney General Lynn Fitch respected the ruling and anticipates further proceedings. The decision primarily affects states under the 5th Circuit's jurisdiction, including Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana.

(With inputs from agencies.)