Fadnavis Promises MLC Seat to Republican Party of India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has promised the Republican Party of India (Athawale) an MLC seat in the forthcoming legislative council elections, confirmed Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Friday.

Speaking at a news conference, Athawale disclosed that the party has also been guaranteed one or two state corporations. The promise was made during the civic body elections. Legislative council elections in the state are anticipated next month.

Athawale, leader of the RPI (A) faction, expressed dissatisfaction with the ruling Mahayuti after his party did not secure seats in the civic polls. Despite being part of the coalition, RPI (A) fielded candidates who were unsuccessful. Athawale noted that the deputy mayor in the Pune Municipal Corporation is an RPI (A) activist and emphasized the need for an inclusive party drawing support across castes and religions.

(With inputs from agencies.)