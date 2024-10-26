Israeli Military Strikes Iran Amid Rising Tensions

In a significant escalation, the Israeli military conducted strikes Saturday targeting unspecified military locations in Iran, according to official statements. The action underscores intensifying regional hostilities.

Reports from Iranian state media highlighted explosions around Tehran, though immediate details were sparse. It's suggested these were linked to air defense activities, reflecting heightened alertness.

The Israeli Defense Forces justified the offensive as a response to continuous assaults from Iran and its regional proxies since early October. Tensions remain elevated with recent Iranian ballistic missile attacks on Israel underscoring the volatility in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)