Mallikarjun Kharge: Strengthening Congress Through Resilient Leadership
Mallikarjun Kharge celebrated his two-year tenure as Congress President with party accolades led by Rahul Gandhi. Kharge, the first non-Gandhi to hold the post in 24 years, oversaw boosts and losses in Congress' political standing. His leadership has reinforced the party's commitment to public service and constitutional protection.
- Country:
- India
Mallikarjun Kharge completed his two-year milestone as President of the Indian National Congress on Saturday. A gathering of party leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, praised Kharge's stabilizing influence on the party.
Kharge, elected as the party's first non-Gandhi president in 24 years on October 26, 2022, celebrated the occasion at his residence with symbolic cake-cutting. Under his presidency, the Congress saw mixed political results, marking victories and setbacks alike.
Rahul Gandhi personally visited Kharge, offering congratulations and expressing admiration for Kharge's leadership that has invigorated the party's dedication to public service. Kharge's extensive political career has been rooted in both state and national leadership roles, reflecting his enduring influence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
