Left Menu

Mallikarjun Kharge: Strengthening Congress Through Resilient Leadership

Mallikarjun Kharge celebrated his two-year tenure as Congress President with party accolades led by Rahul Gandhi. Kharge, the first non-Gandhi to hold the post in 24 years, oversaw boosts and losses in Congress' political standing. His leadership has reinforced the party's commitment to public service and constitutional protection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2024 16:30 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 16:30 IST
Mallikarjun Kharge: Strengthening Congress Through Resilient Leadership
Mallikarjun Kharge
  • Country:
  • India

Mallikarjun Kharge completed his two-year milestone as President of the Indian National Congress on Saturday. A gathering of party leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, praised Kharge's stabilizing influence on the party.

Kharge, elected as the party's first non-Gandhi president in 24 years on October 26, 2022, celebrated the occasion at his residence with symbolic cake-cutting. Under his presidency, the Congress saw mixed political results, marking victories and setbacks alike.

Rahul Gandhi personally visited Kharge, offering congratulations and expressing admiration for Kharge's leadership that has invigorated the party's dedication to public service. Kharge's extensive political career has been rooted in both state and national leadership roles, reflecting his enduring influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

 Global
2
Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

 Global
3
Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

 Global
4
Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024