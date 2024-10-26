Mallikarjun Kharge: Strengthening Congress Through Resilient Leadership

Mallikarjun Kharge completed his two-year milestone as President of the Indian National Congress on Saturday. A gathering of party leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, praised Kharge's stabilizing influence on the party.

Kharge, elected as the party's first non-Gandhi president in 24 years on October 26, 2022, celebrated the occasion at his residence with symbolic cake-cutting. Under his presidency, the Congress saw mixed political results, marking victories and setbacks alike.

Rahul Gandhi personally visited Kharge, offering congratulations and expressing admiration for Kharge's leadership that has invigorated the party's dedication to public service. Kharge's extensive political career has been rooted in both state and national leadership roles, reflecting his enduring influence.

