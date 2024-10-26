Left Menu

Diplomatic Breakthrough: India's New Agreement with China on LAC Patrolling

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar credited the breakthrough agreement with China on LAC patrolling to the Indian military's efforts and deft diplomacy. While normalization is still premature, the focus remains on disengagement and de-escalation along the LAC. India enhanced its border infrastructure, contributing to recent advances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 26-10-2024 16:52 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 16:32 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has praised the Indian military and diplomatic efforts for reaching a breakthrough agreement with China concerning patrolling along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The conditions under which the military operated were described as "unimaginable," underscoring their critical role in the negotiations.

In response to inquiries from students in Pune, Jaishankar indicated that while an agreement has been made, it remains too early for full normalization of relations. The restoration of trust will require time and careful diplomatic engagement between the two nations.

The agreement represents a significant step toward resolving a four-year military standoff. Central to the discussions has been the disengagement and de-escalation of troops along the LAC. This diplomatic progress also highlights India's investment in border infrastructure, which has increased substantially over the past decade to support military effectiveness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

