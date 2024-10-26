Political Storm Brews Over Allegations Against Kerala MLA Thomas K Thomas
Kerala's political scene is fraught with tension after allegations emerged against ruling LDF MLA Thomas K Thomas. Accused of trying to influence two legislators with monetary offers, Thomas denies the claims, prompting opposition parties to criticize Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for inaction despite being aware of the situation.
Political turbulence has besieged Kerala following horse-trading allegations against ruling LDF MLA Thomas K Thomas. Opposition parties have trained their guns on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for failing to initiate a probe despite being apprised of the allegations.
Thomas, currently under scrutiny, has categorically denied any wrongdoing. He asserted his willingness to undergo an investigation. His party, the NCP, is deliberating on the issue before announcing further steps.
Reports suggest Thomas offered substantial sums to sway Left legislators, a claim that has intensified demands from Congress for a judicial probe into the matter. The controversy is deeply entangled with fears of political alignments affecting governance in the state.
