BJP-AAP Clash Intensifies Over Yamuna's Pollution

Delhi's BJP leader Virendra Sachdeva landed in the hospital on Saturday after complaining of itching and breathing issues. This followed his recent dip in the heavily contaminated Yamuna River, intended to criticize the AAP government's alleged neglect in purifying the river.

On Thursday, Sachdeva took the symbolic plunge at the Chhath Ghat, directing accusations at former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for failing to achieve the cleaning deadline by 2025. The dip left Sachdeva with skin rashes and minor respiratory discomfort, prompting a healthcare visit.

The incident has intensified the ongoing political strife between the BJP and AAP, amid rising environmental concerns ahead of the Chhath festival. Both parties have exchanged heated remarks, particularly over the presence of toxic froth in the Yamuna, blamed on untreated waste-water.

(With inputs from agencies.)