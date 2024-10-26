BJP-AAP Clash Intensifies Over Yamuna's Pollution
Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva was hospitalized with health issues after highlighting the Yamuna river's pollution by taking a dip. The incident sparked a political row between BJP and AAP, with Sachdeva blaming the AAP for not cleaning the river as promised.
Delhi's BJP leader Virendra Sachdeva landed in the hospital on Saturday after complaining of itching and breathing issues. This followed his recent dip in the heavily contaminated Yamuna River, intended to criticize the AAP government's alleged neglect in purifying the river.
On Thursday, Sachdeva took the symbolic plunge at the Chhath Ghat, directing accusations at former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for failing to achieve the cleaning deadline by 2025. The dip left Sachdeva with skin rashes and minor respiratory discomfort, prompting a healthcare visit.
The incident has intensified the ongoing political strife between the BJP and AAP, amid rising environmental concerns ahead of the Chhath festival. Both parties have exchanged heated remarks, particularly over the presence of toxic froth in the Yamuna, blamed on untreated waste-water.
