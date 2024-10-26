Punjab Lifts Ban on Imran Khan Meetings Amid Continued Incarceration
The Punjab government has lifted the ban on meetings with imprisoned former prime minister Imran Khan, who has been in incarceration for over a year in Adiala Jail. Despite challenges, Khan remains resolute in his quest for 'real freedom,' drawing significant public support.
Pakistan
- Pakistan
The Punjab government lifted its ban on meetings with former prime minister Imran Khan, currently held in Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi, after over a year of incarceration.
The initial ban, enforced on October 4 due to security concerns amid PTI protests, restricted prisoner visitations, including those with the now 72-year-old PTI leader.
Khan, despite challenging prison conditions, continues to maintain his resolve for 'Haqiqi Azadi' (real freedom), gaining substantial support from followers, as emphasized in a recent speech by PTI senior leader Asghar Gujjar.
