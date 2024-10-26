Paddy Procurement Clash: Bittu vs. AAP

In a heated exchange of accusations, Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu condemned the AAP-led Punjab government, criticizing its handling of paddy lifting operations. Bittu labeled the state's efforts as 'ineffective' and 'immature,' expressing concern for local farmers facing challenges in the markets due to sluggish procurement.

Rejecting AAP's accusations against the BJP-led Centre, Bittu insisted that Punjab's Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann, previously confirmed adequate storage space for the new crop. Bittu further accused the state government of inaction and threatened to seek the Punjab governor's intervention.

AAP's Anandpur Sahib MP, Malvinder Singh Kang, countered Bittu's allegations, emphasizing smooth paddy-seed procurement and challenging claims of seed pricing issues. Kang argued that if problems existed, the Centre wouldn't have released funds, thus highlighting the ongoing political tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)