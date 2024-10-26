Left Menu

Karnataka Politics: DK Shivakumar Confirms Rebel Leader's Withdrawal

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announced that rebel Congress leader Sayed Azeempeer Khadri will withdraw his independent nomination for the Shiggaon bypoll. Shivakumar assured a suitable position for Khadri within the party, highlighting his commitment to Congress' secular values. Khadri is expected to withdraw by October 30.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-10-2024 23:18 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 23:18 IST
Karnataka Politics: DK Shivakumar Confirms Rebel Leader's Withdrawal
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka's political scene saw a sudden twist as Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar confirmed that rebel Congress leader Sayed Azeempeer Khadri will step back from the upcoming Shiggaon assembly bypoll.

Shivakumar, who also heads the state's Congress unit, revealed that Khadri, who initially filed his independent candidacy at the last moment, has been assured a significant role within the party. This move aims to unite party ranks and prevent any vote split against official Congress candidate Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan.

Minister Zameer Ahmed, MLA Nazeer Ahmed, and Ismail Thamatagara were instrumental in persuading Khadri to reconsider. The bypoll contest for Shiggaon, Channapatna, and Sandur is scheduled for November 13, with vote counting on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024