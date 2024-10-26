Karnataka Politics: DK Shivakumar Confirms Rebel Leader's Withdrawal

Karnataka's political scene saw a sudden twist as Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar confirmed that rebel Congress leader Sayed Azeempeer Khadri will step back from the upcoming Shiggaon assembly bypoll.

Shivakumar, who also heads the state's Congress unit, revealed that Khadri, who initially filed his independent candidacy at the last moment, has been assured a significant role within the party. This move aims to unite party ranks and prevent any vote split against official Congress candidate Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan.

Minister Zameer Ahmed, MLA Nazeer Ahmed, and Ismail Thamatagara were instrumental in persuading Khadri to reconsider. The bypoll contest for Shiggaon, Channapatna, and Sandur is scheduled for November 13, with vote counting on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)