Bulgaria's Ongoing Political Deadlock: A Vote for Stability?

Bulgaria headed to the polls on Sunday for its seventh snap election in just four years. Despite hopes for stability, opinion surveys indicate the vote will unlikely resolve the political deadlock slowing down the much-needed economic reforms in the EU's poorest member state.

Since anti-corruption protests ended a GERB-led coalition in 2020, Bulgaria has seen a succession of short-lived governments. Voter skepticism remains high, with no single party expected to win a majority, leading to complicated coalition negotiations.

A Gallup poll suggests GERB leads with 26.1% of the vote, while competition for second place is tight among other parties. Meanwhile, voters like pensioner Iordanka Metodieva express frustrations, hoping for stability to improve Bulgaria's infrastructure and support its delayed euro adoption plans.

