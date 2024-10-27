Left Menu

Uzbekistan's Parliamentary Elections: A Loyal Legislative Assembly Amidst Change

Uzbekistan held parliamentary elections in which opposition parties were absent, ensuring a loyal legislature to President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. Under new reforms, half of the deputies are elected by political parties while the others are individually elected. Although parties focus on various issues, they do not oppose Mirziyoyev.

In Uzbekistan's latest parliamentary elections, the absence of opposition parties has signaled a foreseeable allegiance to President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. Despite introducing procedural changes, the elections remain a reflection of Mirziyoyev's firm grip on the nation's political landscape.

Since coming into power in 2016, Mirziyoyev has gained widespread popularity due to liberalizing economic reforms and relaxing stringent controls on freedoms. Yet, with power highly centralized, the 37 million-strong nation sees little parliamentary dissent against government-drafted laws.

The 2023 constitutional reform brings a mixed-election model where only half of the 150 deputies are party-elected, while the other half, still affiliated with registered parties, are elected individually. While parties are vocal on issues like justice and environment, challenging Mirziyoyev is not their agenda.

