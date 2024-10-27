Left Menu

BJP's Strategic Push in Jharkhand: Sarma's Focus Amidst Assam Bypolls

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma describes Jharkhand as a challenging state for BJP's upcoming assembly elections, yet remains optimistic about their prospects. As co-in-charge for Jharkhand polls, Sarma's campaigning there limits his involvement in Assam by-elections. Jharkhand polls occur in two phases, with results due on November 23.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 27-10-2024 13:53 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 13:53 IST
BJP's Strategic Push in Jharkhand: Sarma's Focus Amidst Assam Bypolls
Himanta Biswa Sarma
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Sunday, characterized Jharkhand as a challenging terrain for the BJP's upcoming assembly elections, yet remains optimistic about their prospects. With the state deemed 'tough,' the BJP is setting its sights on clinching power.

Sarma, as the party's co-in charge for the crucial Jharkhand polls, highlighted his ongoing campaigning efforts there, acknowledging that this has diverted his attention from the November 13 by-elections in Assam, his home state.

Expressing his commitment to the Jharkhand campaign, Sarma admitted, 'I've been very busy with Jharkhand and not keeping tabs on bypolls here.' The elections in Jharkhand are set for November 13 and 20, with vote counting on November 23. Meanwhile, Assam's BJP leadership is actively engaged in campaigning for their state bypolls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024