BJP's Strategic Push in Jharkhand: Sarma's Focus Amidst Assam Bypolls
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma describes Jharkhand as a challenging state for BJP's upcoming assembly elections, yet remains optimistic about their prospects. As co-in-charge for Jharkhand polls, Sarma's campaigning there limits his involvement in Assam by-elections. Jharkhand polls occur in two phases, with results due on November 23.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Sunday, characterized Jharkhand as a challenging terrain for the BJP's upcoming assembly elections, yet remains optimistic about their prospects. With the state deemed 'tough,' the BJP is setting its sights on clinching power.
Sarma, as the party's co-in charge for the crucial Jharkhand polls, highlighted his ongoing campaigning efforts there, acknowledging that this has diverted his attention from the November 13 by-elections in Assam, his home state.
Expressing his commitment to the Jharkhand campaign, Sarma admitted, 'I've been very busy with Jharkhand and not keeping tabs on bypolls here.' The elections in Jharkhand are set for November 13 and 20, with vote counting on November 23. Meanwhile, Assam's BJP leadership is actively engaged in campaigning for their state bypolls.
