Japan's Ruling Coalition Faces Election Setback

Japan's ruling coalition is likely to lose its majority in the lower house of parliament, according to exit polls reported by Nippon TV. Public broadcaster NHK indicated that the results are still undetermined, though the Liberal Democratic Party is expected to lose its single-party majority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 27-10-2024 16:39 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 16:39 IST
  • Japan

Japan's political landscape faces uncertainty as projections indicate a setback for the ruling coalition in the lower house of parliament elections. Exit polls from Nippon TV reveal a potential shortfall in securing a majority.

Reports from public broadcaster NHK suggest an undecided result, though the prevailing sentiment points toward the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) struggling to maintain its single-party majority.

This development could impact the coalition's legislative agenda, challenging the leadership to negotiate alliances to sustain governance.

