Japan's Ruling Coalition Faces Election Setback

Japan's political landscape faces uncertainty as projections indicate a setback for the ruling coalition in the lower house of parliament elections. Exit polls from Nippon TV reveal a potential shortfall in securing a majority.

Reports from public broadcaster NHK suggest an undecided result, though the prevailing sentiment points toward the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) struggling to maintain its single-party majority.

This development could impact the coalition's legislative agenda, challenging the leadership to negotiate alliances to sustain governance.

